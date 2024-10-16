Naxalite Impostors Busted: Police Nab Six in Jharkhand Extortion Racket
Police in Jharkhand's Latehar district arrested six individuals posing as a Naxalite group, allegedly involved in extortion activities. Arrests were made in several police station areas resulting in the seizure of guns and ammunition. Anil Yadav, with prior criminal history, was pinpointed as the gang's ringleader.
Six individuals were apprehended on Wednesday as police dismantled a gang masquerading as a Naxalite group, accused of extortion in Jharkhand's Latehar district, authorities reported.
Arrests took place in the areas monitored by Manika, Balumath, and Latehar police stations, according to official sources.
Law enforcement confiscated four rifles, a country-made pistol, and four live cartridges. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Ram confirmed the names of the detainees as Anil Yadav, Javed Ansari, Sagar Yadav, Shivnandan Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mithilesh Yadav. Anil Yadav, with a history of criminal activities, is said to have organized the gang for extortion purposes. His detainment in a forest near Jungur village provided valuable information, leading to the subsequent arrests of his accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
