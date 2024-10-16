Left Menu

Naxalite Impostors Busted: Police Nab Six in Jharkhand Extortion Racket

Police in Jharkhand's Latehar district arrested six individuals posing as a Naxalite group, allegedly involved in extortion activities. Arrests were made in several police station areas resulting in the seizure of guns and ammunition. Anil Yadav, with prior criminal history, was pinpointed as the gang's ringleader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:57 IST
Naxalite Impostors Busted: Police Nab Six in Jharkhand Extortion Racket
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals were apprehended on Wednesday as police dismantled a gang masquerading as a Naxalite group, accused of extortion in Jharkhand's Latehar district, authorities reported.

Arrests took place in the areas monitored by Manika, Balumath, and Latehar police stations, according to official sources.

Law enforcement confiscated four rifles, a country-made pistol, and four live cartridges. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Ram confirmed the names of the detainees as Anil Yadav, Javed Ansari, Sagar Yadav, Shivnandan Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mithilesh Yadav. Anil Yadav, with a history of criminal activities, is said to have organized the gang for extortion purposes. His detainment in a forest near Jungur village provided valuable information, leading to the subsequent arrests of his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024