Zelenskiy Presents Bold Plan at NATO Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to attend a pivotal NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to the agenda reviewed by Reuters.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy unveiled a comprehensive 'victory plan,' urging his allies to introduce immediate measures to support Kyiv during this critical juncture.

The Ukrainian leader's strategy aims to conclude the prolonged conflict with Russia by the following year, emphasizing the urgent need for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)