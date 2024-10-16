Zelenskiy Presents Bold Plan at NATO Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend a NATO defense ministers' meeting. He revealed a 'victory plan,' urging allies to enhance support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, seeking to conclude the war next year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to attend a pivotal NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to the agenda reviewed by Reuters.
On Wednesday, Zelenskiy unveiled a comprehensive 'victory plan,' urging his allies to introduce immediate measures to support Kyiv during this critical juncture.
The Ukrainian leader's strategy aims to conclude the prolonged conflict with Russia by the following year, emphasizing the urgent need for international support.
