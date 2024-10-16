Netanyahu's Emergency Meeting on Gaza Aid Expansion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address the pressing issue of expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to three attending officials. Discussions suggested a likely increase in aid soon, though specifics were not disclosed.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not provide an immediate comment on the outcome of the meeting. This silence leaves room for speculation on the impact of the proposed changes in aid policy.

A fourth Israeli official noted that the security cabinet is set to further deliberate on the aid expansion during a meeting scheduled for Sunday. The discussions highlight a potential shift in Israel's humanitarian strategy concerning Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)