Italy's Controversial Surrogacy Ban: Protection or Discrimination?

Italy's decision to criminalize citizens seeking surrogacy abroad has ignited a passionate debate, particularly concerning its implications for same-sex couples. The law was passed following a heated Senate debate and is the product of a far-right agenda aiming to protect women's dignity, according to its proponents.

Opponents argue this measure, supported by Premier Giorgia Meloni's party, disproportionately affects gay families, especially in a country with restrictive adoption laws for LGBTQ+ individuals. The surrogacy ban imposes fines up to 1 million euros and potential jail time, while prohibiting same-sex marriages continues to pose significant challenges to obtaining full parental rights.

The Vatican has voiced strong opposition to surrogacy, with Pope Francis advocating for a universal prohibition. Despite criticism from activists and some lawmakers, including those who protested outside the Senate, Italy's stance remains out of step with broader European standards, sparking an ongoing dialogue on discrimination and protections under the law.

