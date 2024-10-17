Left Menu

Italy's Controversial Surrogacy Ban: Protection or Discrimination?

Italy has made it illegal for citizens to travel abroad for surrogacy, drawing strong criticism from advocates for same-sex couples. The law, driven by the far-right government, imposes severe penalties. Critics argue it unfairly affects gay families and undermines Italy's alignment with broader European values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:56 IST
Italy's Controversial Surrogacy Ban: Protection or Discrimination?
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's decision to criminalize citizens seeking surrogacy abroad has ignited a passionate debate, particularly concerning its implications for same-sex couples. The law was passed following a heated Senate debate and is the product of a far-right agenda aiming to protect women's dignity, according to its proponents.

Opponents argue this measure, supported by Premier Giorgia Meloni's party, disproportionately affects gay families, especially in a country with restrictive adoption laws for LGBTQ+ individuals. The surrogacy ban imposes fines up to 1 million euros and potential jail time, while prohibiting same-sex marriages continues to pose significant challenges to obtaining full parental rights.

The Vatican has voiced strong opposition to surrogacy, with Pope Francis advocating for a universal prohibition. Despite criticism from activists and some lawmakers, including those who protested outside the Senate, Italy's stance remains out of step with broader European standards, sparking an ongoing dialogue on discrimination and protections under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024