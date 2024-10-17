Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Biden Discuss Long-Range Weapons and Victory Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden held discussions focusing on long-range weapons, aid packages, and strategies to secure victory. The conversation also covered plans for the upcoming Ramstein meeting. Zelenskiy shared these updates through a video on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:59 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday that he engaged in a crucial discussion with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The primary focus of their dialogue included the provision of long-range weapons and delivery of essential aid packages. Additionally, they strategized over the implementation of a victory plan.

This conversation also touched upon preparations for the forthcoming Ramstein meeting scheduled for the upcoming weeks, as reported by Zelenskiy in a Telegram video message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

