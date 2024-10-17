Zelenskiy and Biden Discuss Long-Range Weapons and Victory Strategy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden held discussions focusing on long-range weapons, aid packages, and strategies to secure victory. The conversation also covered plans for the upcoming Ramstein meeting. Zelenskiy shared these updates through a video on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday that he engaged in a crucial discussion with U.S. President Joe Biden.
The primary focus of their dialogue included the provision of long-range weapons and delivery of essential aid packages. Additionally, they strategized over the implementation of a victory plan.
This conversation also touched upon preparations for the forthcoming Ramstein meeting scheduled for the upcoming weeks, as reported by Zelenskiy in a Telegram video message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ACB Raids Rajasthan for Disproportionate Assets Probe
Russia to Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test Amid Ukraine Conflict
Tributes Paid to Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary
Russian Forces Capture Verkhnokamianske in Eastern Ukraine
Ukraine Downs Russian Drones in Overnight Offensive