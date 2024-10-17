Zelenskiy and Biden Discuss Long-Range Weapons and Victory Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Thursday that he engaged in a crucial discussion with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The primary focus of their dialogue included the provision of long-range weapons and delivery of essential aid packages. Additionally, they strategized over the implementation of a victory plan.

This conversation also touched upon preparations for the forthcoming Ramstein meeting scheduled for the upcoming weeks, as reported by Zelenskiy in a Telegram video message.

