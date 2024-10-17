Left Menu

Turkey Aims High: Acceleration in Eurofighter Typhoon Purchase

Turkey is advancing its efforts to procure Eurofighter Typhoon jets, with technical groundwork underway despite Germany's initial objections. High-level discussions between Turkish President Erdogan and German Chancellor Scholz continue in Turkey, reflecting Ankara's commitment to strengthen its air capabilities alongside its U.S. F-16 deal.

Updated: 17-10-2024 14:33 IST
  • Turkey

Turkey is pushing forward with plans to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, according to a defence ministry official. Despite Germany's initial reservations, Turkey's discussions with Britain and Spain, key members of the Eurofighter consortium, continue. The purchase aims to boost Turkey's air defense capabilities significantly.

President Tayyip Erdogan is set to discuss the matter with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Istanbul, marking a crucial dialogue following their previous meeting at the United Nations general assembly. The Turkish government is actively engaging in technical processes to expedite the acquisition of the fighter jets.

This acquisition effort aligns with Turkey's recent agreement to obtain 40 F-16 fighters and upgrade kits from the U.S., marking a pivotal enhancement in Turkey's military aviation sector. Furthermore, Ankara is concurrently developing its own fighter jet, named KAAN, to assert its national defense ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

