Justice Sanjiv Khanna: Next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. Justice Khanna, set to become the 51st CJI on November 11, 2024, has a notable judicial background, including key Supreme Court judgments. He will serve until May 2025.

Updated: 17-10-2024 15:28 IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, initiated the process for his succession by recommending Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India to the Centre. Justice Chandrachud addressed his recommendation letter to the Union Law Ministry, identifying Khanna as the senior-most judge eligible for the position.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take office as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, following the retirement of CJI Chandrachud on November 10, 2024. Appointed as a Supreme Court judge on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will serve a brief tenure, retiring in May 2025. His pivotal rulings include the validation of Electronic Voting Machines and participation in landmark constitutional cases.

A seasoned jurist, Justice Khanna follows in the footsteps of his uncle, former Justice H R Khanna, known for his principled stances. The succession aligns with the Memorandum of Procedure, which ensures the senior-most judge assumes the role, reflecting the structured judicial traditions upheld by the Indian judiciary.

