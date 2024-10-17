High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt

Five suspects connected to the violence in Bahraich were captured by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a shootout, which left two of the accused injured, according to senior officials.

The suspects were allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal, a neighboring country to the Bahraich district, signifying a key cross-border element in the case.

The unrest erupted following a dispute over loud music during a Durga Puja procession, leading to violence that caused a local’s death and widespread property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)