Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt

Five suspects involved in the Bahraich violence incident were apprehended by Uttar Pradesh Police after a shootout. Two suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the operation. The accused were reportedly trying to escape to Nepal. The violence erupted during a Durga Puja procession, resulting in casualties and damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:04 IST
High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five suspects connected to the violence in Bahraich were captured by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a shootout, which left two of the accused injured, according to senior officials.

The suspects were allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal, a neighboring country to the Bahraich district, signifying a key cross-border element in the case.

The unrest erupted following a dispute over loud music during a Durga Puja procession, leading to violence that caused a local’s death and widespread property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024