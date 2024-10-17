Switzerland Backs Peace Initiative for Ukraine
Switzerland's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ignazio Cassis, expressed support for a Ukraine peace plan proposed by China and Brazil, acknowledging it as a positive step towards dialogue. Cassis highlighted the plan's potential despite some contradictions that need addressing. Switzerland remains optimistic about diplomatic efforts.
Switzerland has endorsed a peace plan for Ukraine spearheaded by China and Brazil. The nation's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ignazio Cassis, described the proposal as a promising gateway to dialogue.
Speaking at a conference focused on demining Ukraine, Cassis emphasized the importance of initiatives that foster conversation, although he noted some shortcomings in the current version of the plan, refraining from detailing these issues.
Despite these challenges, Cassis displayed optimism about the prospects for diplomatic solutions, viewing the ongoing efforts as a positive direction for international relations concerning Ukraine.
