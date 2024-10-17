Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Baseline Behind Assam Accord

Supreme Court's decision supports Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, backing the Assam Accord of 1985 facilitated by Rajiv Gandhi's government. This provision grants citizenship to immigrants in Assam between 1966 and 1971. Despite dissent, the Court acknowledged Parliament's power to establish such laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:03 IST
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, effectively backing the 1985 Assam Accord facilitated by the late Rajiv Gandhi's government.

A five-judge Constitution bench, spearheaded by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, noted the Assam Accord served as a political solution to the prevalent issue of illegal migration into the state. The accord grants citizenship to those who entered Assam from January 1, 1966, to March 25, 1971, as a specialized provision within the Citizenship Act.

Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra, agreed with Chief Justice Chandrachud on parliament's legislative capacity to enforce such provisions, acknowledging a higher influx in Assam compared to other states. However, Justice J B Pardiwala dissented, deeming Section 6A unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

