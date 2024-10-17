Supreme Court Upholds Baseline Behind Assam Accord
Supreme Court's decision supports Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, backing the Assam Accord of 1985 facilitated by Rajiv Gandhi's government. This provision grants citizenship to immigrants in Assam between 1966 and 1971. Despite dissent, the Court acknowledged Parliament's power to establish such laws.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, effectively backing the 1985 Assam Accord facilitated by the late Rajiv Gandhi's government.
A five-judge Constitution bench, spearheaded by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, noted the Assam Accord served as a political solution to the prevalent issue of illegal migration into the state. The accord grants citizenship to those who entered Assam from January 1, 1966, to March 25, 1971, as a specialized provision within the Citizenship Act.
Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra, agreed with Chief Justice Chandrachud on parliament's legislative capacity to enforce such provisions, acknowledging a higher influx in Assam compared to other states. However, Justice J B Pardiwala dissented, deeming Section 6A unconstitutional.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Justice Chandrachud Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji Takes Helm as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court
Buddhist Study Centre to Transform Research at Rajiv Gandhi University
Nepal Appoints New Chief Justice Amidst Ceremony
Court Directs Deputy President Impeachment Case to Chief Justice