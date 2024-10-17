Tensions Surge in Bahraich Amidst Violent Clashes and Arrests

Tensions escalated in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, as authorities arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the murder of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra amidst the Durga Puja procession, leading to subsequent local unrest.

The arrest operation, which involved a shootout near the Nepal border, resulted in two suspects, Mohammad Faheen and Mohammad Sarfaraz, sustaining injuries, with Faheen's weapon recovered by police.

The incident has sparked a political uproar, with opposition parties questioning the conduct of the police and the authenticity of the operation as communal violence continues to stir public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)