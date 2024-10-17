Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Marital Rape Legality

The Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of certain IPC provisions that protect husbands from prosecution for marital rape. Petitioners argue this immunity violates constitutional rights. The court is evaluating if these exceptions should stand amidst concerns that nullifying them could disrupt marriages. A decision is pending.

The Supreme Court of India is set to decide on the constitutionality of the Indian Penal Code provisions that exempt husbands from prosecution for marital rape. This contentious issue has sparked a debate on the balance between marriage preservation and individual rights.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought input on the impact of removing these exemptions, as some argue it could destabilize marriages. Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing a petitioner, contends that such provisions violate constitutional rights.

The court, which has received mixed rulings on the issue, will continue its hearing on October 22. The outcome could redefine the legal and social understanding of marital relationships and women's rights in India.

