US Grants Temporary Safe Haven to Lebanese Nationals

The United States has announced that certain Lebanese nationals can stay in the country for an additional 18 months and apply for work permits. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and applies to those in the U.S. as of October 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:26 IST
In a significant policy move, the United States has decided to offer Lebanese nationals, present in the country as of October 16, the opportunity to remain for an extended period of 18 months, alongside the ability to apply for work permits.

The announcement comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East, with hostilities heightening between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. This development aims to provide temporary protection and stability to Lebanese individuals amidst the ongoing regional turmoil.

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed this decision, outlining the provisions under the Temporary Protected Status, as the U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely.

