Allies Pledge Continued Ammunition Support for Ukraine in 2025

In a joint statement made in Brussels, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands called for sustained ammunition support for Ukraine into 2025. They stressed the necessity of ongoing assistance to reinforce Ukraine's defense against Russian advances.

The Czech Republic has taken a leading role in procuring ammunition for Kyiv, leveraging NATO ally contributions to mitigate shortages experienced by Ukrainian forces. The country's initiative aims to deliver substantial amounts of crucial ammunition.

Highlighting the urgency, the leaders emphasized the importance of early financial commitments from Kyiv's partners. Such pledges are vital to ensuring a consistent supply chain and the timely delivery of necessary military resources well into 2025.

