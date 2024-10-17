Left Menu

Allies Pledge Continued Ammunition Support for Ukraine in 2025

The Czech, Danish, and Dutch prime ministers affirmed their commitment to supplying ammunition to Ukraine in 2025, emphasizing the need for consistent support amid ongoing conflicts with Russian forces. The Czech Republic, spearheading an initiative, is securing NATO funding to address ammunition shortages at the frontlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a joint statement made in Brussels, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands called for sustained ammunition support for Ukraine into 2025. They stressed the necessity of ongoing assistance to reinforce Ukraine's defense against Russian advances.

The Czech Republic has taken a leading role in procuring ammunition for Kyiv, leveraging NATO ally contributions to mitigate shortages experienced by Ukrainian forces. The country's initiative aims to deliver substantial amounts of crucial ammunition.

Highlighting the urgency, the leaders emphasized the importance of early financial commitments from Kyiv's partners. Such pledges are vital to ensuring a consistent supply chain and the timely delivery of necessary military resources well into 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

