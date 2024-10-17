Russia's Controversial Child Propaganda Ban: A Demographic Dilemma

In a bid to reverse the declining birth rate, Russian lawmakers have given initial approval to legislation banning any form of "propaganda" that discourages having children. The measure, backed unanimously by the Duma, is part of broader efforts promoted by the Kremlin to strengthen traditional values and bolster family structures.

Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, emphasized the need to shield youths from ideologies that advocate having no children. This move coincides with Putin's call for women to have at least three children, positioning Russia against what he calls Western decadence.

Critics argue the legislation undermines women's rights, as concerns rise about further restrictions, including on abortion. With Russia grappling with bleak demographic statistics and rising mortality rates, lawmakers view boosting the birth rate as integral to national security amid ongoing military conflicts.

