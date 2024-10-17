Digital Terror: Tackling Hoax Bomb Threats on Indian Airlines
A joint team of cyber, aviation security, and intelligence agencies have suspended several social media accounts issuing fake bomb threats to Indian airlines. Over a dozen carriers have been affected since the start of the week, with hoaxes causing serious logistical and operational disruptions.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have suspended approximately ten social media accounts found responsible for issuing fake bomb threats against Indian airliners. These actions follow a comprehensive analysis conducted by a coalition of cyber, aviation security, and intelligence agencies.
The agencies noted that most of these threatening messages were posted on the platform X, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. They have registered police FIRs for each incident, while intensifying cyber surveillance on both social media and the dark web to trace the origins of these threats.
Since Monday, dozens of Indian airlines, both on domestic and international routes, have faced these hoaxes, which caused significant inconvenience to passengers and crew alike. The fake threats also led to heightened operational costs and a scramble of fighter jets in two separate incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan Prepares for Typhoon Krathon Amid Safety Concerns
Top Evening Headlines: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat, Population Concerns, and Safety Alerts
Recurring Tragedy: Railway Probe Urges Fencing for Safety in Firozabad
Revolutionizing Battery Safety: IGS's Groundbreaking Diagnostic System
Rising Threats: Doctors' Safety Under Siege in Delhi