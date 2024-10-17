Digital Terror: Tackling Hoax Bomb Threats on Indian Airlines

Authorities have suspended approximately ten social media accounts found responsible for issuing fake bomb threats against Indian airliners. These actions follow a comprehensive analysis conducted by a coalition of cyber, aviation security, and intelligence agencies.

The agencies noted that most of these threatening messages were posted on the platform X, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. They have registered police FIRs for each incident, while intensifying cyber surveillance on both social media and the dark web to trace the origins of these threats.

Since Monday, dozens of Indian airlines, both on domestic and international routes, have faced these hoaxes, which caused significant inconvenience to passengers and crew alike. The fake threats also led to heightened operational costs and a scramble of fighter jets in two separate incidents.

