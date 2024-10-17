Madhya Pradesh MLA Booked for Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Babu Jandel has been booked following a complaint by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, accusing him of making derogatory comments about Lord Shankar.

Officials stated that Jandel's alleged actions fall under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, including promoting enmity and insulting religious sentiments. Police confirmed the complaint was filed by the VHP.

Jandel defended himself, asserting that the video was manipulated for political motives. He expressed regret for any hurt sentiments, emphasizing his devotion and promising that the truth would emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)