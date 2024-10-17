Madhya Pradesh MLA Booked for Controversial Remarks
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Babu Jandel faces legal action on a Vishva Hindu Parishad complaint for alleged objectionable comments about Lord Shankar. Jandel, accused of promoting group enmity and insulting religious sentiments, claims the video in question was doctored for political purposes and has apologized if any sentiments were hurt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Babu Jandel has been booked following a complaint by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, accusing him of making derogatory comments about Lord Shankar.
Officials stated that Jandel's alleged actions fall under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, including promoting enmity and insulting religious sentiments. Police confirmed the complaint was filed by the VHP.
Jandel defended himself, asserting that the video was manipulated for political motives. He expressed regret for any hurt sentiments, emphasizing his devotion and promising that the truth would emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Triptii Dimri Addresses Event Controversy Amidst Film Promotion
Controversy in Odisha: Police Suspensions Following Mysterious Death
Migrant Worker Death Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Jannik Sinner Amid Doping Controversy at China Open
Minister's Allegations Ignite Controversy in Telangana