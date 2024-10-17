Swift Justice Sought in Bopdev Ghat Gangrape Case

The Pune police announced plans on Thursday to appoint a special counsel for the gangrape case of a 21-year-old woman at Bopdev Ghat on October 3. Out of the three accused, two have been apprehended.

'A proposal for a special counsel has been sent to the Maharashtra government,' said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. 'Our focus is on swift investigation, filing charges, and expediting the case to quickly secure convictions.'

The investigation revealed one accused moved from Nagpur to Prayagraj. Efforts in Prayagraj and Varanasi, aided by the UP Special Task Force, led to the second arrest. The pursuit for the third suspect continues, Kumar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)