Yahya Sinwar's Death: Turning a New Page for Peace

France's foreign minister announced that the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader, by Israeli forces is a significant development that calls for a reassessment of peace efforts in the region.

Jean-Noel Barrot expressed the need to turn a new page to foster regional peace, highlighting the role of diplomacy in ceasing hostilities.

Speaking to LCI television, Barrot insisted that only through diplomatic channels could sustainable peace be achieved, marking a pivotal moment for international relations in the conflict-ridden area.

