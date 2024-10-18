Left Menu

Yahya Sinwar's Death: Turning a New Page for Peace

The killing of Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces is seen as a critical hit to Hamas, France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot remarked, emphasizing the need for a new chapter focusing on peace through diplomacy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:19 IST
Yahya Sinwar's Death: Turning a New Page for Peace
  • Country:
  • Belgium

France's foreign minister announced that the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader, by Israeli forces is a significant development that calls for a reassessment of peace efforts in the region.

Jean-Noel Barrot expressed the need to turn a new page to foster regional peace, highlighting the role of diplomacy in ceasing hostilities.

Speaking to LCI television, Barrot insisted that only through diplomatic channels could sustainable peace be achieved, marking a pivotal moment for international relations in the conflict-ridden area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024