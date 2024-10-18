Left Menu

Youth-Led Climate Lawsuit Moves Forward in Ontario

Canada's Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered a new hearing in a youth-led lawsuit alleging that the province's climate plan infringes on young people's rights. The case, backed by seven young individuals, challenges Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions target as inadequate under Canadian human rights standards.

Updated: 18-10-2024
In a landmark decision, Ontario's Court of Appeal has called for a new hearing in a groundbreaking climate case initiated by young plaintiffs. This follows claims by a group aged 17 to 29 that the existing policies violate their rights under the Canadian Charter.

The lawsuit is pioneering in its approach, focusing on the inadequacies of Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions target. The plaintiffs argue this infringes on their rights to life, liberty, security, and equality, introducing a human rights angle to environmental litigation.

Although Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General maintains its leadership in climate action, the court's decision highlights unresolved constitutional issues. Experts see this as pivotal, offering a fresh chance for the youth to present their case on appeal.

