Over 900 Centenarians Set to Cast Votes in Jharkhand Elections

In Jharkhand, more than 900 centenarians are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming assembly elections. Among them are 533 women, all prepared to exercise their democratic rights in the election's first phase on November 13, officials revealed.

The assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. The state boasts 2.60 crore voters, including a significant number of senior citizens aged above 85 and first-time voters.

The Election Commission of India has assured voters that polling stations will be equipped with ramps and located on the ground floor for improved accessibility. Additional facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, such as transport and special arrangements, will also be provided on poll day.

