Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bhavani Revanna
The Supreme Court has upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, involved in a kidnapping case related to the alleged sexual assault by her son. The bench dismissed the state government's appeal against the Karnataka High Court's decision allowing her bail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday maintained the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna in connection to a kidnapping case, as she is alleged to have attempted to prevent a woman from filing a complaint against her son, Prajwal Revanna.
The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, refused to annul the Karnataka High Court's order, thereby dismissing the plea made by the state government.
The court's decision comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused, Prajwal Revanna, heightening the case's complexity.
