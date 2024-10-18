Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bhavani Revanna

The Supreme Court has upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, involved in a kidnapping case related to the alleged sexual assault by her son. The bench dismissed the state government's appeal against the Karnataka High Court's decision allowing her bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:12 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bhavani Revanna
bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday maintained the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna in connection to a kidnapping case, as she is alleged to have attempted to prevent a woman from filing a complaint against her son, Prajwal Revanna.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, refused to annul the Karnataka High Court's order, thereby dismissing the plea made by the state government.

The court's decision comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused, Prajwal Revanna, heightening the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024