Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification: High Court Seeks Response

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, called for a response from the Delhi Legislative Assembly's speaker's office regarding the plea by MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar. The plea challenges his recent disqualification from the assembly.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker's office concerning Tanwar's petition and scheduled further hearings for December 9. Tanwar, who had secured his legislative post from Chhatarpur on an AAP ticket in 2020, was disqualified by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on September 24 for anti-defection.

Defending Tanwar, Senior advocate Jayant Mehta argued that the disqualification was executed without a fair hearing and was unfairly expedited, hindering Tanwar's ability to serve his constituency. The plea, filed by lawyers Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, seeks to overturn the disqualification. Additionally, MLA Dilip Kumar Pandey has been named in the plea, as he filed the complaint that led to Tanwar's disqualification for joining the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)