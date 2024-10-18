Left Menu

Supreme Court Debunks Time-Limited Case Disposal Plea

The Indian Supreme Court dismissed a plea that sought to dispose of all pending court cases within a set time frame. The bench emphasized the impracticality of such timing, noting infrastructural and staffing needs. The court highlighted the workload disparity between itself and western courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:38 IST
The Supreme Court of India made it clear on Friday that it is not modeled after the American Supreme Court by dismissing a plea that urged the timely disposal of pending cases in all Indian courts.

Comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, the bench assessed the request, which sought to resolve cases in the Supreme Court within 12 months and in other courts within 12 to 36 months.

Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the aspiration of prompt case disposal but deemed it impracticable due to current judicial infrastructure and judge numbers, contrasting India's workload with that of western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

