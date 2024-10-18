Supreme Court Debunks Time-Limited Case Disposal Plea

The Supreme Court of India made it clear on Friday that it is not modeled after the American Supreme Court by dismissing a plea that urged the timely disposal of pending cases in all Indian courts.

Comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, the bench assessed the request, which sought to resolve cases in the Supreme Court within 12 months and in other courts within 12 to 36 months.

Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the aspiration of prompt case disposal but deemed it impracticable due to current judicial infrastructure and judge numbers, contrasting India's workload with that of western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)