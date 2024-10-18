UNIFIL's Resolve Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
The UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, numbering 10,000 personnel, is determined to remain despite recent attacks by Israeli forces. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti emphasized the mission's necessity, highlighting the destruction along the Blue Line and incidents like a drone approaching a UN ship.
Despite facing recent deliberate attacks from Israeli forces, the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, consisting of 10,000 personnel, remains steadfast in its commitment to stay in the region, a spokesperson announced on Friday.
Andrea Tenenti, speaking via video link from Beirut, emphasized the necessity of the mission, citing the widespread devastation and destruction of numerous villages along the Blue Line and beyond as shocking.
Tenenti also addressed the incident involving a drone that closely approached a UN ship off the Lebanese coast, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by the mission amid escalating tensions.
