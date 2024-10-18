NHRC's Milestone: Champions of Human Rights in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), under the aegis of acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, commemorated its 31st anniversary with significant discussions on pressing issues. Among these, the case of alleged sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, drew attention, highlighting the NHRC's rigorous inquiry and subsequent report.

Sayani addressed an audience at Vigyan Bhawan, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in attendance, underscoring the NHRC's vast remit over diverse human rights issues from custodial deaths to exploitation of marginalized communities. Sandeshkhali's incidence was cited as a stark reminder of the prevailing challenges.

Amidst political tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP surrounding the Sandeshkhali case, Sayani reaffirmed NHRC's dedication to fostering a safe environment for justice. Since its inception, the commission has dealt with over 23 lakh cases, offering substantial financial relief to victims and setting strong precedents in India's human rights journey.

