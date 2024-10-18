NHRC's Milestone: Champions of Human Rights in India
NHRC acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted key human rights cases, including the Sandeshkhali harassment incident, during the commission's 31st anniversary celebration. She emphasized NHRC's commitment to justice and India's role as a human rights leader, citing over 68,000 cases resolved and significant monetary relief granted to victims.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), under the aegis of acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, commemorated its 31st anniversary with significant discussions on pressing issues. Among these, the case of alleged sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, drew attention, highlighting the NHRC's rigorous inquiry and subsequent report.
Sayani addressed an audience at Vigyan Bhawan, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in attendance, underscoring the NHRC's vast remit over diverse human rights issues from custodial deaths to exploitation of marginalized communities. Sandeshkhali's incidence was cited as a stark reminder of the prevailing challenges.
Amidst political tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP surrounding the Sandeshkhali case, Sayani reaffirmed NHRC's dedication to fostering a safe environment for justice. Since its inception, the commission has dealt with over 23 lakh cases, offering substantial financial relief to victims and setting strong precedents in India's human rights journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.
BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies