Salman Khan Faces Fresh Extortion Threat from Notorious Gang
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat message demanding Rs 5 crore, prompting an investigation by the Crime Branch. The extortion threat, linked to the Bishnoi gang known for previous threats against Khan, has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A suspect has been arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a serious escalation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh extortion threat demanding Rs 5 crore. The threat, sent via WhatsApp to the Mumbai traffic police, has led the Crime Branch to open an investigation.
The case, filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for threat and extortion, originated from a message received by the city's traffic control room. Authorities are treating this as a credible threat due to Khan's past encounters with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for their violent attempts against him.
In a related development, Navi Mumbai police thwarted a June assassination plot by the same gang, arresting Sukhbir Singh, a shooter linked to the gang, in a bid to preempt any attack on Khan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
