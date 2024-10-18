Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in Money Laundering Case

MLA Abbas Ansari, son of the late politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case. The decision comes after a bench reviewed the completion of the investigation and the filing of chargesheets. Ansari faced charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:56 IST
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Abbas Ansari, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in a money laundering case. This case was initially registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ansari, son of the deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had previously been denied bail by the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court's bench considered the completion of the investigation and the extended period Ansari had already spent in custody before granting bail.

The court directed that Ansari be released on bail, provided he furnishes bonds to the trial court's satisfaction. This decision follows an earlier bail granted in a separate case involving alleged threats during a jail visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

