Delhi Police Nab Suspect in High-Stakes Robbery

The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Abhimanyu, for allegedly robbing a Meerut-based businessman of Rs 54 lakh. This major arrest was confirmed by the police on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the victim, Sanjay Kaushik, was traveling from Meerut to Chandni Chowk to purchase jewelry. Kaushik was reportedly carrying two bags containing a total of Rs 54 lakh in cash. As Kaushik neared the Yamuna bridge, two individuals on a motorcycle alerted him to an alleged oil leak in his car.

Taking advantage of the situation, the culprits made off with the money-filled bags while Kaushik inspected the supposed leak. Following a complaint from Kaushik, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed, leading to the arrest of Abhimanyu. Authorities were able to recover Rs 45 lakh from him, with further investigations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)