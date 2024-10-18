Court Clears Brothers of MCOCA Charges Due to Prosecution Flaws

In a significant verdict, a Delhi court has acquitted three brothers accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), pointing out fundamental gaps in the prosecution's case.

The court emphasized that simply listing past cases against the accused failed to establish a crime syndicate's existence or the commission of organized crime. The case, originating in 2013, was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala at Karkardooma Court.

The court criticized the Delhi police for not adequately explaining the categorization of the accused's activities as organized crimes over the last decade, and for failing to fulfill the essential legal conditions necessary for invoking MCOCA provisions. Consequently, the accused, Umar, Kamaluddin, and Jamal, were acquitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)