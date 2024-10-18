Left Menu

Delhi Confronts Imminent Solid Waste Crisis

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed the Supreme Court of its efforts to handle the city’s 11,000 tonnes of daily solid waste, including new tenders and contracts for waste management. The Supreme Court expressed concern over potential public health risks due to untreated waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:40 IST
The Supreme Court was briefed on the looming solid waste crisis in Delhi, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) detailing plans to manage the capital's daily 11,000-tonne waste output by 2026.

Appearing before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy reported that clearing past bottlenecks had enabled the MCD to initiate a bidding process for contractors tasked with implementing effective municipal solid waste management.

The court has asked for a detailed affidavit on measures taken since its July 26 order, emphasizing that untreated waste poses a severe public health threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

