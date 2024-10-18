CBI Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Rajasthan

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an expansive operation targeting illegal sand mining in Rajasthan. The agency conducted searches across 10 locations, including Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, and Bhilwara, to curb unlawful activities.

This case, now under CBI purview on orders of the Rajasthan High Court as of April, was handed over after Bundi police arrested an individual, Shahrukh, who was found transporting 40 metric tons of sand without the necessary permit.

In a significant development on June 22, the CBI had already made strides by seizing Rs 20 lakh in cash and a pistol, underscoring the gravity of the illegal mining network and intensifying the investigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)