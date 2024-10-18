Delhi High Court Denies Madhu Koda's Appeal in Coal Scam Case

The Delhi High Court has denied Madhu Koda's plea to pause his coal scam conviction, thwarting his bid to join the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Despite his appeal, Koda's conviction stands firm, according to the latest court ruling on Friday.

In 2017, the coal scam trial court sentenced Koda and several others, including former coal secretary H C Gupta, to three years in jail for corrupt practices connected to the allocation of the Rajhara North Coal Block. Heavy financial penalties were also imposed. Despite ongoing appeals, the convicted individuals are currently out on bail.

Koda's request faced strong opposition from the Central Bureau of Investigation, which argued the matter was not maintainable. The High Court's latest decision aligns with its stance in 2020, maintaining societal expectations that individuals charged with crimes should remain ineligible to hold public office.

