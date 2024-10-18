Left Menu

Ukraine Reaffirms Commitment to NATO, Dismisses Nuclear Armament Speculations

Ukraine has reiterated its decision against developing nuclear weapons amid confusion over President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks. Addressing NATO membership, Zelenskiy clarified Ukraine's stance, following discussions with Donald Trump regarding international security assurances after the Budapest Memorandum. Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak confirmed Ukraine's stance in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:30 IST
Ukraine's leadership has reiterated its commitment to NATO membership, dismissing any suggestion that the country seeks to develop nuclear weapons. This clarification comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks were misinterpreted, leading to unfounded reports of nuclear ambitions.

In a recent event at a Brussels think-tank, Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Zelenskiy, publicly confirmed, "We have not these thoughts about nuclear, we refuse it." This statement follows Zelenskiy's narrative regarding his September meeting with Donald Trump, where NATO inclusion was discussed.

Zelenskiy highlighted the shortcomings of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which traded Ukraine's inherited Soviet nuclear arsenal for security promises from Russia, the US, and Britain. At an EU summit, he asserted, "We are not choosing nuclear weapons, we are choosing NATO," reinforcing Ukraine's strategic direction towards alliance over armament.

