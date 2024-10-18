Death of Yahya Sinwar: A Turning Point in the Gaza Conflict

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader linked to the infamous October 7, 2023 attack, has been killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, a fact confirmed by Hamas on Friday.

International reactions were swift. Hamas vowed that his 'martyrdom' would bolster their resolve. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu viewed this event as an opportunity to weaken militant alliances across the Middle East. Similarly, U.S. President Joe Biden called for a future Gaza free from militant rule, while Canada's Justin Trudeau and France's Emmanuel Macron expressed a sense of justice served.

Countries such as Iran and Lebanon mourned Sinwar, while European leaders, including Germany and Italy, called for diplomatic resolutions and the release of hostages. U.S. political figures emphasized ongoing challenges and security needs in the region. The death of Sinwar marks a potentially pivotal moment in the Middle East conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)