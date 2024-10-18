Ukraine Considers Boosting Arms Exports to Allies

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that he has directed the country's defense ministry to craft proposals for the potential export of weapons.

During an interview with Ukrainian television, Zelenskiy emphasized that these exports would be limited to Ukraine's allies involved in the Ramstein group, which spearheads military aid for Kyiv.

The plan underscores Ukraine's evolving strategic approach amid ongoing regional tensions, aiming to strengthen alliances through military collaboration and support.

