Ukraine Considers Boosting Arms Exports to Allies

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the defense ministry to develop proposals for arms exports. These exports would be directed only to allies part of the Ramstein group, which assists in military support for Ukraine.

Updated: 18-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that he has directed the country's defense ministry to craft proposals for the potential export of weapons.

During an interview with Ukrainian television, Zelenskiy emphasized that these exports would be limited to Ukraine's allies involved in the Ramstein group, which spearheads military aid for Kyiv.

The plan underscores Ukraine's evolving strategic approach amid ongoing regional tensions, aiming to strengthen alliances through military collaboration and support.

