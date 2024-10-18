Meloni Faces Legal Setback on Migrant Detainment Plan

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday in response to a court ruling against her government's migrant policy.

On Friday, a Rome court decided that 12 migrants housed in Albania are entitled to move to Italy, challenging Meloni's strategy to redirect asylum-seekers to foreign facilities.

After discussions with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Meloni criticized the court's ruling as biased and emphasized the need for new regulations to surmount this judicial challenge.

