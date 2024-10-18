Left Menu

Meloni Faces Legal Setback on Migrant Detainment Plan

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces a setback as a Rome court overturns her decision to detain migrants in Albania. The court ruled that 12 migrants must be brought to Italy, prompting Meloni to call a cabinet meeting to discuss measures to counter this judicial barrier.

Updated: 18-10-2024 22:25 IST
Meloni Faces Legal Setback on Migrant Detainment Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday in response to a court ruling against her government's migrant policy.

On Friday, a Rome court decided that 12 migrants housed in Albania are entitled to move to Italy, challenging Meloni's strategy to redirect asylum-seekers to foreign facilities.

After discussions with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut, Meloni criticized the court's ruling as biased and emphasized the need for new regulations to surmount this judicial challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

