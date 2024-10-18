Former Mumbai Mayor Assaulted Over Street Vendor Dispute

Former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi faced an alleged assault by a street vendor in Vikhroli earlier this week. A video capturing the altercation quickly went viral.

The incident, occurring on station road in Kannamwar Nagar, involved Dalvi moving two empty vegetable crates that obstructed a 45-feet-wide road. This action led to the confrontation.

Dalvi, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former city mayor from 2005 to 2007, reported the incident to authorities, citing challenges pedestrians face due to road obstructions by vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)