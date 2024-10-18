Former Mumbai Mayor Assaulted Over Street Vendor Dispute
Former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi was allegedly attacked by a street vendor in Vikhroli, following a dispute over obstructive vegetable crates on a busy road. Dalvi, a former city mayor, took action to clear the road, sparking the confrontation. He has since filed a police complaint over the incident.
Updated: 18-10-2024 23:54 IST
Former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi faced an alleged assault by a street vendor in Vikhroli earlier this week. A video capturing the altercation quickly went viral.
The incident, occurring on station road in Kannamwar Nagar, involved Dalvi moving two empty vegetable crates that obstructed a 45-feet-wide road. This action led to the confrontation.
Dalvi, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former city mayor from 2005 to 2007, reported the incident to authorities, citing challenges pedestrians face due to road obstructions by vendors.
