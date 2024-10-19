Controversy Unfolds: Arrests Made in Temple Stone-Pelting Incident
Two individuals, Momin and Wahid, were arrested in connection with stone-pelting at the Dasna Devi temple. The violence was a response to derogatory remarks made by priest Narsinghanand Saraswati about Prophet Muhammad. The police continue efforts to capture additional suspects, with 27 arrests made so far.
Two more individuals have been apprehended following a stone-pelting incident at the Dasna Devi temple, where tensions flared over remarks made by priest Narsinghanand Saraswati about Prophet Muhammad. Momin, aged 32, and Wahid, aged 35, were arrested on Friday, authorities confirmed.
According to Ankit Kumar, Station Officer at Wave City police station, the arrests came after thorough examinations of CCTV footage and precise intelligence. The incident occurred on October 4, and the suspects have confessed to their involvement, fueled by outrage over the priest's comments.
The head priest is embroiled in multiple legal battles, facing FIRs, and protests from Muslim groups, alleging his speech violated religious sentiments. As of now, police have taken 27 suspects into custody, with efforts ongoing to nab further offenders involved in the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
