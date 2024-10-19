Left Menu

North Korea's Unprecedented Military Collaboration with Russia

North Korea is reportedly dispatching troops and military supplies to Russia, deepening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. This revelation, confirmed by South Korea's intelligence agency, highlights growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, posing significant security threats to global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 03:00 IST
South Korea's National Intelligence Service has reported that North Korea is sending 1,500 special forces to Russia's eastern military bases. A significant military collaboration between North Korea and Russia could likely see these troops engaged in the Ukraine war.

Since August, North Korea has supplied Russia with over 13,000 containers of military equipment, including artillery rounds and missiles. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held an emergency meeting addressing security threats posed by this alliance.

The United States and NATO allies are called to respond to avoid conflict escalation. South Korea remains cautious, balancing international pressure with its own national security interests in light of Russian support to North Korea.

