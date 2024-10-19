Left Menu

Tragic End in Thane: Family Arrested for Harassment & Abetment

In Thane, Maharashtra, three family members were detained for allegedly driving Sonali Pawar to suicide through harassment and captivity. The victim's mother filed a complaint prompting the arrests, and other family members are also implicated in the case concerning misappropriation and mistreatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Thane district, Maharashtra, three individuals from a family have been arrested following allegations that they harassed a woman, leading to her tragic suicide. The incident surfaced after the victim, Sonali Pawar, was found dead by hanging on October 16.

In the wake of her death, Sonali's mother lodged a complaint with the Badlapur police. Consequently, the authorities detained her husband, Rohit Pawar, his brother Dhananjay Pawar, and their father Satish Vitthal Pawar.

According to the police, the family's alleged actions extended beyond harassment to include misappropriation of jewelry and physical abuse. The mother-in-law and sister-in-law are also implicated in this grave situation, raising serious questions about domestic abuse and familial support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

