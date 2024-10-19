Tragic End in Thane: Family Arrested for Harassment & Abetment

In a disturbing case from Thane district, Maharashtra, three individuals from a family have been arrested following allegations that they harassed a woman, leading to her tragic suicide. The incident surfaced after the victim, Sonali Pawar, was found dead by hanging on October 16.

In the wake of her death, Sonali's mother lodged a complaint with the Badlapur police. Consequently, the authorities detained her husband, Rohit Pawar, his brother Dhananjay Pawar, and their father Satish Vitthal Pawar.

According to the police, the family's alleged actions extended beyond harassment to include misappropriation of jewelry and physical abuse. The mother-in-law and sister-in-law are also implicated in this grave situation, raising serious questions about domestic abuse and familial support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)