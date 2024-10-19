Blast Rocks Chhattisgarh: ITBP Troopers Injured in Naxal Attack

Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast instigated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, authorities have confirmed.

The explosion occurred close to Mohandi village in Abujhmad while security forces were en route to base following an anti-Naxal operation, according to an official statement.

Efforts are underway to evacuate the injured personnel from the forest, as additional information is keenly anticipated, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)