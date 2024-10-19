Blast Rocks Chhattisgarh: ITBP Troopers Injured in Naxal Attack
Two ITBP troopers were injured in an IED blast by Naxalites in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. The explosion took place near Mohandi village when security forces were returning from an anti-Naxal mission. The injured are being evacuated, with more details awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast instigated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, authorities have confirmed.
The explosion occurred close to Mohandi village in Abujhmad while security forces were en route to base following an anti-Naxal operation, according to an official statement.
Efforts are underway to evacuate the injured personnel from the forest, as additional information is keenly anticipated, the spokesperson added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- ITBP
- Border Police
- IED blast
- Chhattisgarh
- injury
- Narayanpur
- security
- operation
- emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Amrit Sarovar: A Water Conservation Triumph in Kanharpuri
Seven Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
Chhattisgarh's Amritsarovar Initiative: A Blueprint for Water Conservation and Economic Growth
Deadly Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Seven Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Around 30 Naxalites gunned down by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police official.