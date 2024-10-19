Left Menu

Blast Rocks Chhattisgarh: ITBP Troopers Injured in Naxal Attack

Two ITBP troopers were injured in an IED blast by Naxalites in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. The explosion took place near Mohandi village when security forces were returning from an anti-Naxal mission. The injured are being evacuated, with more details awaited.

Updated: 19-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:22 IST
Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast instigated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, authorities have confirmed.

The explosion occurred close to Mohandi village in Abujhmad while security forces were en route to base following an anti-Naxal operation, according to an official statement.

Efforts are underway to evacuate the injured personnel from the forest, as additional information is keenly anticipated, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

