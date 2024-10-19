Political Leader Raises Alarm on Assam Infrastructure Challenges

In a call to action, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding delays in the construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra and associated environmental issues. He highlighted reports of deforestation leading to increased pollution and flooding in the region.

Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, noted that work on the crucial bridge has been interrupted due to a contractor dispute and the relocation of stored construction materials. Additionally, local contractors allegedly facing non-payment has further delayed progress and fueled dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

Addressing broader infrastructure worries, Gogoi underscored the need for an environmental impact assessment for a Guwahati flyover project due to concerns about mass tree cutting. He advocated for engaging with environmental experts and civil society to ensure infrastructure development does not compromise natural resources or community livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)