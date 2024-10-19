Left Menu

Double Life: Former Indian Official Tied to US Murder Plot

Vikas Yadav, a former Indian official, was arrested for extortion in India and is facing charges in the US for a foiled assassination plot linked to Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Yadav was previously associated with India's foreign intelligence service and is currently at large.

Double Life: Former Indian Official Tied to US Murder Plot
In a complex saga spanning international borders, Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government official, faces dual criminal allegations—one on US soil and another in India. In December, Yadav was apprehended by Delhi Police for extortion and kidnapping, posing as an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to police reports.

The charges for the domestic case include kidnapping for ransom, attempted murder, and robbery. Despite this, Yadav was granted bail in April. Meanwhile, US prosecutors have indicted Yadav on charges of murder-for-hire and money laundering related to a failed plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The international ramifications deepen as the US Department of Justice links Yadav as a co-conspirator in their investigation. However, India's Ministry of External Affairs denies his ongoing employment with their government, expressing cooperation with US authorities in this cross-national probe.

