Left Menu

Tragic Night: Snake Bite Claims Young Life in Baghona

A nine-year-old girl named Anshika was tragically bitten by a venomous snake while sleeping in her home in Baghona. Despite receiving treatment, she passed away shortly after returning from the hospital. Police have taken her body for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:40 IST
Tragic Night: Snake Bite Claims Young Life in Baghona
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young girl's life was cut short in a tragic incident in Baghona market area when she was bitten by a venomous snake in her sleep, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The snake bite occurred on Monday night in a residence within Baldirai Police Station jurisdiction. Anshika, the daughter of Sukdev Gupta, experienced severe pain and alerted her parents immediately after the snake attack. The family saw the snake exiting the room promptly after.

Immediate medical help was sought at a nearby hospital, and Anshika was treated and sent home. Tragically, she succumbed to the bite shortly after returning. The police have since taken her body for post-mortem, with further legal procedures in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024