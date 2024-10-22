Tragic Night: Snake Bite Claims Young Life in Baghona

A young girl's life was cut short in a tragic incident in Baghona market area when she was bitten by a venomous snake in her sleep, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The snake bite occurred on Monday night in a residence within Baldirai Police Station jurisdiction. Anshika, the daughter of Sukdev Gupta, experienced severe pain and alerted her parents immediately after the snake attack. The family saw the snake exiting the room promptly after.

Immediate medical help was sought at a nearby hospital, and Anshika was treated and sent home. Tragically, she succumbed to the bite shortly after returning. The police have since taken her body for post-mortem, with further legal procedures in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)