Amit Shah Advocates Clarity in Legislation to Minimize Judicial Intervention

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasized the importance of clarity in legislative drafting, arguing that it is essential to reduce judicial intervention. Speaking at a 'Legislative Drafting Training Workshop' in Gujarat, Shah addressed the legislative assembly on how ambiguities in law lead to court involvements.

Shah used the abrogation of Article 370 to illustrate his point. He explained that clear legislative language facilitated its removal, requiring only a simple parliamentary majority, reinforcing how precision in drafting prevents courts from stepping in where they shouldn't.

Highlighting the issue of 'bad drafting' blurring the lines between the legislature, executive, and judiciary, Shah proposed that legislative bodies hold workshops to enhance drafting skills. He also cited India's Constitution, crafted under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as an exemplary model of legislative clarity.

