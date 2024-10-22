Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Clarity in Legislation to Minimize Judicial Intervention

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for clarity in legal drafting to reduce judicial intervention, at a workshop in Gujarat's legislative assembly. He cited Article 370's abrogation as a successful example of clear legislation. Shah urged for improved legislative drafting skills to preserve distinct roles of legislature, executive, and judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:05 IST
Amit Shah Advocates Clarity in Legislation to Minimize Judicial Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasized the importance of clarity in legislative drafting, arguing that it is essential to reduce judicial intervention. Speaking at a 'Legislative Drafting Training Workshop' in Gujarat, Shah addressed the legislative assembly on how ambiguities in law lead to court involvements.

Shah used the abrogation of Article 370 to illustrate his point. He explained that clear legislative language facilitated its removal, requiring only a simple parliamentary majority, reinforcing how precision in drafting prevents courts from stepping in where they shouldn't.

Highlighting the issue of 'bad drafting' blurring the lines between the legislature, executive, and judiciary, Shah proposed that legislative bodies hold workshops to enhance drafting skills. He also cited India's Constitution, crafted under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as an exemplary model of legislative clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024