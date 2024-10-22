Heist at the Wholesale: Cash and Gifts Vanish

A wholesale distributor faced a significant loss after a daring theft occurred at his shop in the Kotwali area. Cash amounting to over Rs 45 lakh and gift items worth Rs 1.5 lakh were reportedly stolen, police confirmed.

The distributor, Pawan Tekriwal, discovered the crime early Tuesday morning upon being alerted about the broken locks at his establishment. A swift investigation followed, with police focusing on CCTV footage for leads.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi stated that a formal theft case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for the heist.

