Heist at the Wholesale: Cash and Gifts Vanish
A wholesale distributor in the Kotwali area reported a theft of over Rs 45 lakh in cash and Rs 1.5 lakh in gift items. The incident, discovered Tuesday morning, is being investigated by police using CCTV footage. Authorities have filed a case and are searching for suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:11 IST
A wholesale distributor faced a significant loss after a daring theft occurred at his shop in the Kotwali area. Cash amounting to over Rs 45 lakh and gift items worth Rs 1.5 lakh were reportedly stolen, police confirmed.
The distributor, Pawan Tekriwal, discovered the crime early Tuesday morning upon being alerted about the broken locks at his establishment. A swift investigation followed, with police focusing on CCTV footage for leads.
Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi stated that a formal theft case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for the heist.
