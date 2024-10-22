Honoring Heroes: CISF Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday paid homage to its brave soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, honoring the fallen and their families in a solemn ceremony.

CISF Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti marked the occasion with a visit to the National Police Memorial in central Delhi, laying a wreath in respect at the central sculpture, as reported by a force spokesperson.

The ceremony included a retreat and band performance dedicated to the fallen troops. Earlier, the Director General honored family members of martyred CISF personnel at the force's headquarters, acknowledging their sacrifice in front of senior officials.

