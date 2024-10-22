Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict on Industrial Alcohol Powers

The Supreme Court will deliver a crucial verdict on the overlapping powers of the Centre and states regarding industrial alcohol. This issue involves a nine-judge Constitution bench and legal representatives from various states. The ruling could define the extent of legislative power over industrial alcohol regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict on October 23 concerning the overlapping authority of the Centre and states over industrial alcohol production and regulation.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud leads a nine-judge Constitution bench poised to deliver this significant judgement, having reserved it on April 18 after comprehensive legal discussions.

This decision could redefine legislative powers, where currently, a central law supersedes state legislation on topics in the Concurrent List as per past interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

