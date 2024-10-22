Supreme Court Verdict on Industrial Alcohol Powers

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict on October 23 concerning the overlapping authority of the Centre and states over industrial alcohol production and regulation.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud leads a nine-judge Constitution bench poised to deliver this significant judgement, having reserved it on April 18 after comprehensive legal discussions.

This decision could redefine legislative powers, where currently, a central law supersedes state legislation on topics in the Concurrent List as per past interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)