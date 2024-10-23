Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder: Key Conspirator Nabbed

In a major breakthrough in the murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique, authorities have apprehended Amit Hisamsing Kumar, a crucial suspect with ties to both the shooter and the conspiracy's alleged mastermind.

According to police, Kumar, 29, was detained in Haryana, marking the 11th arrest in this high-profile case. Officials assert Kumar's involvement as a critical intermediary between Gurmail Singh, one of the detained shooters, and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, the absconding brain behind the murder.

The investigation has yet to establish a definitive motive for Siddique's murder, exploring possibilities such as contract killing, business disputes, or threats linked to a slum project. Meanwhile, efforts to track down wanted suspects continue, with a lookout circular issued to prevent their escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)